VARWA, NIVAS oppose tax hike proposals

‘They will impose a huge burden on common people’

The Visakha Apartment Residents Welfare Association (VARWA) and NIVAS (Greater Visakha Residential Colony Associations Federation) demanded cancellation of the proposed hike in property tax, underground drainage charges and water tax.

VARWA representative N. Prakasa Rao said that the association was organising various programmes and trying to create awareness among the citizens on the proposed reforms in tax collections, which would cause a huge burden on the common people. The plan was to collect UGD tax based on the number of commodes in a house, which was ridiculous.

A flat rate would be collected for water tap connections at the moment but later water meters would be installed and the charges would be increased exorbitantly. A protest would be staged at the GVMC Office on January 6, he added.