Varanasi-Sambalpur express to be extended to Visakhapatnam

September 25, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Varanasi – Sambalpur express is finally being extended to Visakhapatnam to meet the demand of the people, and the promise made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to enhance rail services in the southern and western districts of Odisha, according to a statement issued by the railways.

Extension of the Varanasi-Sambalpur-Varanasi 18312/11 Bi-weekly Express has been approved, though no date has been announced for the extension to Visakhapatnam.

The people of Rayagada, Balangir, Bargarh, and other areas have long held grievances about inadequate train connectivity. One of the most significant developments in this endeavor is the provision of train services for the people of South Odisha to Banaras. The demand for this connection was vocalised during Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw’s visit to these regions including his Jan-ashirvaad Yatra, during which he had assured the people that their needs would be met.

This rail link has the potential to become the lifeline of the people in Western and Southern Odisha, serving multiple purposes. First and foremost, it meets the demand for easier access to quality healthcare services, as many residents from these areas often travel to hospitals in Visakhapatnam for quality healthcare.

Further, with Visakhapatnam evolving into a thriving educational hub, students from this region can now conveniently access various educational institutions in the city. This move holds promise for fostering new business and trade partnerships, thereby contributing to economic growth.

The extended train service between Sambalpur and Visakhapatnam represents a significant leap in connectivity. It opens doors to a multitude of opportunities, linking two vital regions. This extension would benefit the Southern and Western districts of Odisha but also the North Andhra Region and interior districts of Chhattisgarh.

This initiative has a ripple effect on intermediate connectivity, facilitating easier travel to crucial junctions like Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Hatia, Ranchi, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur. The entire region is set to experience a surge in economic activity and connectivity like never before, the release added.

