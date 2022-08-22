Varada Reddy breathes his last in Visakhapatnam

He contributed for the growth of flight services in the city

Special Correspondent Visakhapatnam
August 22, 2022 23:17 IST

Former member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee Dodla Varada Reddy (78) died here on Sunday.

A native of Butchi village in Nellore district, he had settled in Visakhapatnam city due to his job in the public sector BHPV.

The body will be cremated on Tuesday.

Varada Reddy had served as a Rotarian for the past 50 years and was also the Past District Governor of Rotary.

He had made immense contribution for the growth of flight services, including bringing foreign airline operators to the city and convincing them to operate direct flights to various destinations from Visakhapatnam as president of the Air Travellers Association of India. He had strived to improve the train services from Visakhapatnam.

Former Union Minister T. Subbarami Reddy expressed grief at his death and extended his condolences to the bereaved family members.

