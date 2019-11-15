VAOs lay siege to DRDA office

Andhra Pradesh Velugu Village Organisation Assistants’ Association, affiliated to the CITU, laid siege to the DRDA Office in MVP Colony on Thursday, alleging that 28,000 VAOs working for 18 years all over the State and 2,000 in the district had been removed.
The Society for Elimination of Poverty in Rural Areas (SERP) issued a circular ordering termination of the VAOs working for more than three years, against the assurance of the YSRCP government that none would lose jobs, the protesters alleged.
They demanded that the circular be withdrawn and the VAOs be allowed to continue their services without any political harassment.
Association honorary president V.V. Srinivasa Rao, president Ch. Rupa Devi and secretary Trinadh also participated in the protest.
