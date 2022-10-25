‘Vanta Varpu’ organised in Visakhapatnam during solar eclipse to dispel myths

There is no truth in the belief that food should neither be cooked nor eaten during the eclipse, says Dalita Hakkula Samakhya president

A ‘Vanta Varpu’ (cooking in the open) was organised by the Dalita Hakkula Samakhya in association with the Nastika Samajam (Atheist Society) to dispel myths among people about eating during the solar eclipse, at Ambedkar Bhavan, near Bullayya College, here, on Tuesday.

Representatives of various organisations participated in the programme and spoke on the need to give up superstitions associated with solar eclipse that food should not be consumed during the eclipse. Samakhya president Kothapalli Venkata Ramana said that there was no truth in the story that ‘Rahuvu and Kethuvu’ would turn into a serpent and swallow the sun.

The speakers also said there was no truth in the belief that children born during the eclipse would be afflicted by cleft lip and cleft palate. Solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes in between the earth and the sun. They called upon the participants to believe in science and not to follow superstitions.

Food was cooked and eaten during the eclipse by the participants, including children.