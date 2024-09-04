Vanjangi, near Vizag, likely to have paramotor adventure rides soon

To boost tourism in the Agency areas, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu is mulling to introduce paramotor adventure rides at Vanjangi in Paderu mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district. If everything goes to plan, tourists visiting Vanjangi can now enjoy a glide over the scenic valley.

A trial run was conducted in this regard by an agency on Wednesday in an area of land owned by the Revenue Department at Guttulaputtu village, about 5 km from Paderu. The trial run will be conducted for a month to study the wind movement, weather conditions, turbulence and landscape, after which a final call would be taken. Authorities have clarified that adventure activities are not going to be taken up on any part of the Vanjangi Hill and its surrounding regions, which come under the reserve forest area.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek, who inspected the trial run, said that they would permit the adventure ride only if all safety concerns are found to be addressed during the trial run. He said that tourists will start to arrive at Vanjangi from Dasara and will increase gradually. Amenities like toilets, drinking water facility are being created for them, he said, adding that from this winter season, the ban on plastic in the hills will be strictly enforced.

“Last year, Vanjangi Hills generated a revenue of around ₹25 lakh. Through that revenue, the ITDA has been developing schools, roads and improving infrastructure in the villages,” he said.

He asked the officials to draw inspiration from Vanjangi tourist spot and develop other tourism places in the Agency.

Three schools renovated

Mr. Abhishek also inaugurated three renovated primary schools — at Kotturu, Kottavalasa and Varthanapalli in Vanjangi panchayat — with a budget of ₹7. 60 lakh generated through tourism activity in Vanjangi.

It may be noted that Vanjangi has become a highly sought-after tourist destination in ASR district for its scenic views of sunrise and the valley.