Vanjangi Hills sees highest single-day footfall since 2019

December 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PADERU

Vanjangi Hills, popularly known as ‘Meghala Kondalu’, one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Paderu mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, saw the highest tourist footfall since 2019, on Sunday, generating nearly ₹2 lakhs in revenue in the past 48 hours.

According to Naveen, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Paderu, over 2,500 tourists visited Vanjangi. “Since 2019, Vanjangi has not seen over 2,500 tourists in a day. This was the first time it breached the 2,500 mark, making it the highest single-day number,” he said.

On Monday, the day of Christmas, around 2,000 people thronged the hill, resulting in ₹89,000 in revenues, he said, adding that over 4,500 people have visited the hill in the last two days.

Winter festivities coupled with the drop in temperature are attributed to be the primary reasons for the spike in tourists — Paderu has been recording minimum temperatures of around 10 to 15 degree Celsius over the past week.