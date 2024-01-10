Vanjangi Hill to be reopened for tourists from today

January 10, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - PADERU

After its closure for almost a week, Vanjangi Hill, popularly known as ‘Meghala Kondalu’, in Paderu mandal will be reopened for tourists on January 10. The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) closed the tourist spot from January 2 to 9 to undertake a cleanliness drive in the surroundings of the hill, repair of roads and other pending works. The tourist destination has been receiving around 2,000 to 2,500 visitors during the weekends since December 2023. Tourists throng ‘Vanjangi Hill’ in winter to view the sunrise.

