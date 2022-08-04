Vangapandu’s statue unveiled on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

Vangapandu’s statue unveiled on Beach Road in VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM August 04, 2022 23:24 IST
A statue of ballad singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao was installed to mark his second death anniversary on Beach Road here on Thursday.
The statue was unveiled by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju. Chairperson of AP State Creativity and Culture Commission Vangapandu Usha, Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri, MLAs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Tippala Nagi Reddy and film actor R. Narayana Murthy were among those who participated.
Mr. Appalaraju said that Vangapandu Prasada Rao used to stage folk plays at Uddanam in Srikakulam district and had motivated youths with his revolutionary songs.
Later, a memorial meeting was conducted at the VMRDA Children’s Arena. Various cultural programmes were presented on the occasion.
