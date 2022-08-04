Visakhapatnam

Vangapandu’s statue unveiled on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam

The statue of ballad singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao being installed on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK
Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 04, 2022 23:24 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 23:24 IST

A statue of ballad singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao was installed to mark his second death anniversary on Beach Road here on Thursday.

The statue was unveiled by Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju. Chairperson of AP State Creativity and Culture Commission Vangapandu Usha, Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri, MLAs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Tippala Nagi Reddy and film actor R. Narayana Murthy were among those who participated.

Folk artistes performing at the unveiling of the statue of ballad singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Mr. Appalaraju said that Vangapandu Prasada Rao used to stage folk plays at Uddanam in Srikakulam district and had motivated youths with his revolutionary songs.

Later, a memorial meeting was conducted at the VMRDA Children’s Arena. Various cultural programmes were presented on the occasion.

