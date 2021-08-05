Vangapandu’s contribution to awakening of masses recalled

Gaddar, Narayana Murthy and Vimalakka pay rich tributes

Revolutionary singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao’s immense contribution to the awakening of the masses through his folk songs was hailed by speakers at a meeting held at the VMRDA Children’s Theatre on Wednesday.

The meeting, held to mark the first death anniversary of the popular folk singer, was organised by the Department of Tourism and Culture of the State government.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao presided over the meeting. Revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, Chairperson of AP State Creativity and Culture Commission Vangapandu Usha, representatives of cultural troupes and MLAs from the district took part.

Folk artiste Bada Surayya of Mandasa mandal in Srikakulam district was awarded the first ‘Sri Vangapandu Prasada Rao Janapada Puraskaram’ for 2021. The Tourism Minister, who handed over a cheque for ₹2 lakh and felicitated him on behalf of the State government, said that Mr. Surayya had essayed the role of the protagonist in a play titled ‘Bhoomi Bhagavatham’, written by Vangapandu. Mr. Surayya had also written the popular folk song ‘Sitarala Sirapadu’ which was featured in the recent Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Gaddar, R. Narayana Murthy and Vimalakka captivated the audience at the programme with their songs. Mr. Gaddar opined that the day should be remembered as ‘Prajala Patala Dinam’. He recalled that Vangapandu had popularised the Naxalbari movement in Srikakulam district through his songs.

Mr. Narayana Murthy recalled that Gaddar and Vangapandu in their heyday enjoyed a popularity that could be compared to the following that movie stars N.T. Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao had.

Ms. Vimalakka recalled that Vangapandu always used to support the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and the people’s movement for its establishment. “The time has come for all of us to support the agitation against the privatisation of VSP,” she said, urging the State government to support folk artistes.

A.P. Official Language Commissioner chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said that he would strive to popularise the songs of Vangapandu.