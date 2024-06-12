Vangalapudi Anitha is the only Minister from the united Visakhapatnam district

Former Mahila wing president and Payakaraopeta MLA-elect Vangalapudi Anitha is the only candidate from the combined Visakhaptnam district to be included in the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. She is one among the three women Ministers in the Cabinet who took oath on Wednesday. At 40, she is also said to be the youngest Minister in the Cabinet followed by TDP national general secretary and Cabinet colleague from Mangalagiri Nara Lokesh.

Ms. Anitha, who hails from S. Rayavaram in Anakapalli district, completed her MA in Andhra University and also worked as a teacher. She had started her political journey in the year 2014 and contested as an MLA from Payakaraopeta and defeated YSRCP candidate Ch Venkata Rao.

In the year 2019, she had contested from Kovvuru and lost to YSRCP leader Taneti Vanitha. In the year 2020, she was elected as Mahila Wing president of the TDP. During the last four years, she has been fighting for the welfare of women.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Anitha said that her hardwork has paid off and she was extremely lucky to be in the Cabinet of Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu. She also said that the Minister’s post has added more responsibility on her.

“I would like to thank Mr. Naidu, citizens of Payakaraopeta, cadre of TDP, JSP and BJP. Will definitely strive hard and work on whatever role I will be allotted,” she added.

There is a bit of disappointment among the supporters and cadre of some of the senior MLA- elects, who were not involved in the Cabinet, despite winning with a huge majority and working for the party in Visakhapatnam for the past five years.

