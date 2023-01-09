Vande Bharat express to run between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad from January 19

January 09, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A Vande Bharat express train will be run between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad. The train will be operated by South Central Railway (SCR) with effect from January 19.

Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for allocating a rake to Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) on his appeal to run the Vande Bharat train between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also sought introduction of new trains from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru, Varanasi and Tirupati apart from providing halts to Swarnajayanthi and LTT express at Duvvada Railway station for the convenience of people residing in the industrial areas of the city.