Vande Bharat express delayed by three hours in Visakhapatnam

February 04, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train 20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express has started three hours late in Visakhapatnam on February 4 due to replacement of an emergency window glass of its C12 coach. While arriving from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam on Friday evening, near Khammam railway station, the glass was damaged due to stone-pelting by miscreants.

The Railway officials of Waltair Railway Division on Saturday said that they have identified the accused from the CCTV footage of the rake and apprehended them.

The train was supposed to leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 a.m. on Saturday, but it left the station at around 9 a.m., and the delay was due to repairs to the damaged glass, the Railway officials added.

This is the second such incident after the train started to operate between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad since January. The first incident occurred in Visakhapatnam when the train stopped at the maintenance yard of Visakhapatnam railway station during the trial run.

Two of its coach windows were damaged in Visakhapatnam by three identified miscreants before Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated it at Secunderabad railway station on January 15.

