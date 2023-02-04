ADVERTISEMENT

Vande Bharat express delayed by three hours in Visakhapatnam

February 04, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

While arriving from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam, near Khammam railway station, the glass was damaged due to stone-pelting by miscreants.

The Hindu Bureau

Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam during its flagging off ceremony, in Secunderabad, on January 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Train 20833 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express has started three hours late in Visakhapatnam on February 4 due to replacement of an emergency window glass of its C12 coach. While arriving from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam on Friday evening, near Khammam railway station, the glass was damaged due to stone-pelting by miscreants.

The Railway officials of Waltair Railway Division on Saturday said that they have identified the accused from the CCTV footage of the rake and apprehended them.

The train was supposed to leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 a.m. on Saturday, but it left the station at around 9 a.m., and the delay was due to repairs to the damaged glass, the Railway officials added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is the second such incident after the train started to operate between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad since January. The first incident occurred in Visakhapatnam when the train stopped at the maintenance yard of Visakhapatnam railway station during the trial run.

Two of its coach windows were damaged in Visakhapatnam by three identified miscreants before Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated it at Secunderabad railway station on January 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US