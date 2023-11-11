HamberMenu
Van carrying liquor overturns, people flee away with liquor bottles

November 11, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A van carrying liquor bottles overturned on the NH-16 near Kommadi under PM Palem police station limits here on Saturday. Noticing the accident, locals who were passing through the route, rushed to pick up the unbroken liquor bottles.

As per the reports, the driver collected the liquor stock worth ₹15 lakh from APSBCL depot at Anandapuram and was about to deliver the stock to five different bars in the city.

The driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle and a number of liquor bottles were broken in the accident. Footage of public swooping in and then fleeing away with multiple bottles went viral on social media. PM Palem police registered a case. The driver of the vehicle escaped with simple injuries, they said.

