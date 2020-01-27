Valve replaced without opening heart in 80-year-old woman

A team of doctors at the Heart and Brain Institute replaced a defective heart valve of an 80-year-old woman without performing the traditional open heart surgery, giving her a new lease of life. Surgery was delayed for the patient of an advanced age because of the high risk of open heart surgery.

Team leader and interventional cardiologist J. Srimannarayana told The Hindu that the patient was brought to the hospital with cardiac failure, to be more specific, heart failing to pump enough blood (cardiogenic shock) despite beating too fast (tachycardia). After emergency resuscitation she was put on ventilator support. Investigations showed that her Aorta (main artery that carries blood from heart to the rest of the body) highly calcified and had become very narrow (aortic stenosis).

When she was admitted to a hospital five years ago an open heart surgery was not suggested because of age related risk and she was put on conservative management. But now she was hospitalised in a worse condition.

Traditional therapy

The traditional therapy for severe aortic stenosis was Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR). For this, cardio thoracic surgeons would open the chest, put the patient on a heart-lung machine, remove the defective valve and replace it with a new artificial valve.

“SAVR was not a thrilling option for this patient. So Heart and Brain team of doctors opted for the Non-Invasive Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR),” Dr. Srimannarayana explained.

After the procedure, the patient has been weaned off the ventilator. The patient was in a stable condition, ready to be discharged, he said.