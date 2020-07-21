Values stay relevant in turbulent times: expert

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 July 2020 00:25 IST

Online classes begin at IIMV

Empathy, respect and trust are the values that stay relevant in these turbulent times, said Vidyasagar Pulavarti, MD, Commonwealth Bank, Australia.

He was speaking at the inauguration programme for PGP and PhD programmes of IIM-Visakhapatnam, held online on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Welcoming the new batch, he said that it is possible to turn the challenges of these unprecedented times into opportunities.

Sharing his experience he said that the way businesses are run today is bound to change in the next couple of years. “The students should therefore take a step backward and observe the major changes occurring in the business world,” he said.

He urged the students to utilise their time at IIM Visakhapatnam to the fullest by learning new skills that will keep them abreast in these unprecedented times.

IIMV Director M. Chandrasekhar tannounced the formation of IIM Visakhapatnam- Foundation for Incubation, Entrepreneurial Learning and Development (IIM-V FIELD).

He said that this new initiative will give greater thrust to the existing entrepreneurial initiatives of institutes like TIDE 2.0 and the women startup programme.

Prof. Chandrashekhar congratulated all the new students for choosing IIMV and welcomed them to the institute.

He urged the students to participate in the initiatives of the institute for mutual learning.

The Admissions Chair, Amit Baran Chakrabarti, presented the demographic details of the new batch. He shared that the students of the 2020-2022 PGP batch came from 22 States of the country.

The PhD programme Chairperson, Vivek Madupu, welcomed the PGP and PhD students and hoped that the PhD programme will flourish in the coming years. The names of the students who qualified for the Merit Certificate and Director’s Merit Certificate were announced by M.V. Anuradha, the chairperson of the PGP programme.

Srirangacharyulu, Dean (Academics & Research), was present.