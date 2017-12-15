Vakapalli tribal women approach High Court

Vakapalli tribal women have approached the High Court seeking appointment of special public prosecutor in the criminal case filed against the Grey Hounds police. It may be recalled that a decade back the tribal women of Vakapalli tribal hamlet of Vishakhapatnam complained that the Grey Hounds special party personnel have outraged the modesty of women of their village.

A criminal case has been registered against the accused. This was challenged by the police and the Supreme Court refused to interfere.

Now the trial has to commence in special court in Vishkhapatnam. As per SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act special public prosecutor has to be appointed for such cases. The petitioner tribal women said they requested the Collector to appoint Trinatha Rao as special public prosecutor and Jawhar as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor. The case is likely to be taken up for admission on Friday