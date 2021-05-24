Vaisakha Pournami: devotees not to be allowed into Simhachalam temple

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 May 2021 17:50 IST

The Vaisakha Pournami celebrations at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam will be held without devotees, in view of COVID-19 restrictions, on May 26.

The State government has directed officials not to allow devotees as there was a danger of virus spreading.

Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala appealed to devotees not to go to the temple koneru (water body) near the foothills.