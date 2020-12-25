Vaccination will be held in 3 phases: GVMC chief

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 December 2020 01:13 IST

Officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are gearing up for distribution of COVID-19 vaccination in the urban areas. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana conducted a review meet with the Health Department officials here on Thursday.

Ms. Srijana said that distribution of COVID-19 vaccine will be held in three phases.

Advertising

Advertising

In the first phase, health care workers will be vaccinated and in the second phase, drive will be held for sanitary workers, municipal staff, revenue and police officials. In the third phase, vaccination will be held for people above 50 years and below 50 years with co-morbidities.

District Medical & Health Officer Surya Narayana said that they would select medical colleges, community halls, schools for the conduct of the programme. Three rooms will be utilised for the purpose. In the first room, Aadhaar card will be scrutinised and in second room, vaccine will be administrated. In the third room, the person will be kept under observation for 30 minutes, he said.

Chief Medical & Officer of Health (CMoH) K.S.L.G. Sastry, II Town Inspector K. Venkat Rao and a few others were present.