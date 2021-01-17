Vaccination programme launched at ENC

COVID-19 vaccination programme for the Indian Naval Health Care Workers was launched here on Saturday by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, at the vaccination centre in INHS Kalyani.

Covishield vaccine was given to 40 frontline COVID warriors involving doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, health workers, ward sahyakas and medical attendants in coordination with District Health Authorities in Visakhapatnam.

The vaccination centre staff underwent rigorous training and a state-of-the-art vaccination centre was set up at INHS Kalyani.

A reporting mechanism for real-time monitoring of the programme and reporting of side effects was also established.

Over the next few months, all service personnel of the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam are envisaged to be vaccinated.