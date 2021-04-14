Vaccination likely to begin on April 14 in district

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 April 2021 00:05 IST

About 45,000 doses received, say officials

After a gap of three days, the vaccination process is likely to begin again from Wednesday. It is learnt that the district received about 45,000 doses on Tuesday, which the health officials claim will be sufficient for at least two days.

They also said that if supply of 30,000 to 40,000 doses is received every two days, the target of vaccinating more number of people will be achieved.

