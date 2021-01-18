Vaccination: don’t believe in rumours, Minister tells people

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 January 2021

Muttamsetti interacts with health workers at VIMS

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao inspected the COVID-19 vaccination programme at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) here on Sunday. He appealed to people not to believe in rumours on the vaccination producing adverse results.

Inspecting the vaccination programme, Mr. Srinivasa Rao interacted with VIMS Director K. Satya Varaprasad and learnt about the number of people being given COVID-19 vaccine shots per day, number of vaccine shots available and any issues cropping up during the procedure. He then observed the vaccination procedure and asked the health workers how they were feeling to which the latter replied that they were fine.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao attributed the success in containing COVID-19 in the State to the conduct of a large number of tests and initiating remedial measures apart from conducting awareness programmes by the State government.

District Medical & Health Officer P. Surya Narayana and a few others were present.