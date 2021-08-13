Vaccination at all PHCs, CHCs in district on August 13

The COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted at all PHCs and CHCs in the district on Friday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said in a statement that both first and second doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be given from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those over 45 years of age and pregnant women and mothers with children, below 5 years of age, teachers and anganwadi workers can take the jab, irrespective of their age. The Collector appealed to eligible persons to take the vaccine to check the spread of COVID-19.