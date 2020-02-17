Vacant posts in VIMS will be filled by April-end, says Health Minister

That vacant posts in the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) will be filled by the April-end, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has said, adding that the VIMS, King George Hospital (KGH) and the hospitals affiliated to it will be developed in a phased manner.

He took part in the inauguration of Lucid, a medical diagnostics lab, near the Collectorate on Sunday. TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Rao inaugurated the facility, in the presence of Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao.

“Proposals pertaining to the improvement of the major government hospitals in the city will be prepared by the month-end. A decision will be taken after the preparation of the DPR,” said Mr. Srinivas when the media drew his attention to the vacant posts in the VIMS.

Referring to the alleged refusal by some hospitals to entertain cases under the EHS and Aarogyasri, Mr. Srinivas admitted that some bills, payable to the hospitals, have been pending since the tenure of the previous government.

“A GO has been issued for payment of arrears amounting to ₹100 crore and the funds will be released soon. The EHS and Aarogyasri arrears that have been pending since the previous government’s tenure will be cleared in a few months,” he said.

Inaugurating the lab, the TTD Chairman said such facilities would augment the efforts of the government to ensure the best healthcare services to all.

Venkateswara temple

Asked about the probe being conducted into a temple chariot catching fire in Nellore recently, Mr. Subba Reddy said severe action would be against those involved in the incident.

On the need for TTD Kalyana Mandapams in all districts, he said the existing ones are not being properly utilised at some places and efforts would be made to put them to better use. “A Venkateswara temple has been planned at Rushikonda,” he said.