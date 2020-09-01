Vacancies will be filled in VIMS: Vijaya Sai

‘Patients expressed satisfaction on the treatment being provided’

YSRC Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy inspected Visakha Institute of Medical Services (VIMS), the State COVID-19 hospital, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, the MP said that following instructions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he inspected COVID-19 wards of 305 bed-VIMS. He said that the patients expressed satisfaction over the treatment being given and food being provided over there. He said that VIMS has been using high-end equipment and also appreciated work of the doctors and staff. Admitting that there is a shortage of nurses and doctors, the MP said that the vacancies will be filled very soon. He said that VIMS would be developed with all facilities as per the master plan. He alleged that former government has showed negligence on the hospital and even tried to privatise it.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, VIMS Director K. Satya Varaprasad and a few others were present.