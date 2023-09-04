ADVERTISEMENT

Vacancies in govt. hospitals in Visakhapatnam to be filled on contract, outsourcing basis

September 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A. Mallikarjuna, Chairman of Visakhapatnam District Selection Committee of the Department of Medical and Health, announced on Monday that vacancies in the hospitals under Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad will be filled on contract and outsourcing basis. Audiometrician, Dental Technician and Radiographer posts will be filled on contract basis, while record assistant and office subordinate posts will be filled on outsourcing basis. Interested candidates can submit their application by September 9 before 5 p.m. Details available at www.visakhapatnam.ap.gov.in

