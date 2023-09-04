HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vacancies in govt. hospitals in Visakhapatnam to be filled on contract, outsourcing basis

September 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A. Mallikarjuna, Chairman of Visakhapatnam District Selection Committee of the Department of Medical and Health, announced on Monday that vacancies in the hospitals under Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad will be filled on contract and outsourcing basis. Audiometrician, Dental Technician and Radiographer posts will be filled on contract basis, while record assistant and office subordinate posts will be filled on outsourcing basis. Interested candidates can submit their application by September 9 before 5 p.m. Details available at www.visakhapatnam.ap.gov.in

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.