‘Utter neglect has reduced Sarada River to a drain’

The Sarada River, the lifeline of farmers of the district, is unable to serve the irrigation needs of farmers owing to the neglect by the successive governments, opined the speakers at a meeting held at Anakapalle on Sunday.

Encroachment

The meeting was organised by the Sarada River Protection Samithi at the CPI office. Samithi convener Malla Madhava Rao said that the river banks and its tributaries had been encroached upon and wastes were being dumped indiscriminately into it, reducing it into a ‘major drain’.

He said sand mafia was thriving as illegal mining was continuing unabated along the 120-km riverbed the authorities concerned with the authorities concerned being he mute spectator. These factors were preventing farmers from getting water for irrigation and coming in the way of recharge of groundwater, resulting in drinking water scarcity in the region.

“The Annamayya Park abutting the Sarada bridge has also been reduced to a dumping yard by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the local people,” Mr. Madhava Rao said.

Industrial pollution

The meeting sought immediate steps to prevent dumping of wastes into the river and at the park, stop illegal sand mining, desilting of canals, removal of encroachments on either side of the river and preventing factories from draining their wastes into the water body.

K. Banerjee Rao presided over the meeting. Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika representative S. Nageswara Rao, BC Welfare Association representative M. Ramana Babu and BSP leader S. Manikyam were present.