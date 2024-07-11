Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi works will be expedited, says A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that works on the prestigious Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi will be taken up on war footing to ensure every acre in the region gets adequate water.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State government targets to complete 93-km of the project in the first phase, for which ₹800 crore will be spent. It will cater to the needs of about 2.20 lakh acres,” Mr. Naidu said after inspecting the Polavaram Left Main Canal, at Darlapudi village of S. Rayavaram mandal in Anakapalli district on July 11 (Thursday).

Mr. Naidu was accompanied by Water Resources Minister N. Ramanaidu, Home Minister V. Anitha, Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, and Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Engineering Department officials briefed about him about the status of the Polavaram Left Main Canal works.

Later, addressing the gathering, Mr. Naidu said works pertaining to the Polavaram Left Main Canal were completely ignored in the last five years by the YSRCP government.

“Our government will call for tenders today itself. The engineering team will come up with an action plan to complete the works at the earliest, without wasting any time,” Mr. Naidu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that Polavaram was the lifeline for the State, he said, during 2014-19, the TDP government had completed almost 72% of the works. The YSRCP government, after coming to power, had completely neglected it later.

“The Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi is a 214-km project. In the first phase, the government will complete 93-km of the project. Since Polavaram completion will take time, water can be released from Purushottapatnam and Pushkar Lift irrigation projects to the Uttarandhra region,” Mr. Naidu said.

After East and West Godavari, it was Visakhapatnam (Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, ASR districts) that had given a huge majority to the NDA alliance in the elections, and it was the bounden responsibility of the government to complete Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Promise to cane farmers

Mr. Naidu said the sugar factories in Anakapalli district had to be closed due to the inefficiency of the previous government. He said the NDA government would do justice to the sugarcane farmers.

Speaking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation, Mr. Naidu said NDA was committed to protecting the steel plant, which was an emotive issue for the people of the State. “A particular party is busy spreading baseless allegations on the issue,” he said.

Mr. Naidu further said that after coming to power, his first signature was on Mega DSC to fill 16,347 vacant teacher posts. The Land Titling Act, which was aimed at grabbing lands of innocent people, was also repealed. He also announced that the government would relaunch 183 Anna Canteens on August 15.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu was given a rousing reception by Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other party leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.