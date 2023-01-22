ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh Formation Day celebrations organised in Visakhapatnam by BJP

January 22, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the slogan ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’, the BJP Andhra Pradesh unit organised Uttar Pradesh Formation Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The programme was held at GVMC grounds, opposite the Coromandel Gate, where many people hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, living in Visakhapatnam, participated.

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that he represents the Upper House in Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. Hence, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, the Uttar Pradesh State Formation Day was celebrated in Visakhapatnam for safeguarding the interest of the people from the U.P. and other neighbouring States.

Voting rights

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he spoke to Prime Minister regarding the voting rights of North Indian people living in Visakhapatnam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari spoke.

AP BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that similar programmes would be organised across the State for the benefit of non-locals of different States.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US