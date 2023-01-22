HamberMenu
Uttar Pradesh Formation Day celebrations organised in Visakhapatnam by BJP

January 22, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the slogan ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’, the BJP Andhra Pradesh unit organised Uttar Pradesh Formation Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The programme was held at GVMC grounds, opposite the Coromandel Gate, where many people hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, living in Visakhapatnam, participated.

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that he represents the Upper House in Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. Hence, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, the Uttar Pradesh State Formation Day was celebrated in Visakhapatnam for safeguarding the interest of the people from the U.P. and other neighbouring States.

Voting rights

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he spoke to Prime Minister regarding the voting rights of North Indian people living in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari spoke.

AP BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that similar programmes would be organised across the State for the benefit of non-locals of different States.

