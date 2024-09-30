ADVERTISEMENT

Utsab Cultural Association in Visakhapatnam to perform Durga puja from October 8

Published - September 30, 2024 06:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Utsab Cultural Association in Visakhapatnam on Monday informed that Durga Puja would be conducted this year as they are celebrating it from 2011 onwards at AMCOSA Hall.

The puja will start with “Durga – Agomoni” on October 8.

The rituals last for five days and Utsab members perform dance, songs and drama “Bharate Chai” and other cultural programmes on all the days which reflect their traditions and culture.

 The association president Alok Mazumdar said that the Durga Utsab is in the honour of women power and to recognise that the good is always more powerful than the evil.

