Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj celebrates ‘Bahuda Yatra’ in Visakhapatnam

The return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, known as ‘Bahuda Yatra’, was celebrated by Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, here on Monday.

The yatra started from the Gundicha temple at Lawsons Bay Colony and concluded at the main abode of the deities near All India Radio at Dasapalla Hills. The deities had their sojourn for nine days at Gundicha temple after arriving on the occasion of Rath Yatra on July 7.

As part of the yatra, the deities were taken out in the colourfully decorated chariot in a ritual called ‘Pahandi’ and the traditional sweeping of the platform of the chariot called ‘Chhera Pahanra’ was carried out by the designated ‘Gajapati Maharaj’, president of the Samaj, J.K. Nayak.

The chariot was then pulled by the devotees from 5 p.m. amid the sounds of ‘dulduli’, an ensemble of percussion instruments performed by a team from Balangir Odisha, and Kotlam dance by women artistes.

The chariot passed through Shanti Ashram, VUDA Park, AU Out gate, Millennium bunk, VMRDA Children’s arena and reached the main temple wherein a ritual was performed of Lord Jagannath offering rasagollas to Mata Laxmi and receiving entry to the sanctum sanctorum.

Drinking water was served by members of Marwadi Yuva Manch and snacks by members of Gurudwara Sadh Sangat across the route. A bhajan sandhya was performed at the premises of the Samaj by a Government of Odisha team led by Mitanjali Dash. Anna Prasad along with Odia delicacies were served to around 3,000 devotees. General secretary of the Samaj, Bimal Kumar Mahanta, oversaw the arrangements.

