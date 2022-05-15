Utkal Samaj elects new team in Visakhapatnam
Utkal Sankrutika Samaj, a social cultural organisation of Odias in the city, at its annual general body meeting at the Samaj premises, elected its new team of office-bearers for 2022-23.
They are: president – J.K. Nayak (vice-president, Orissa Stevedores Limited), vice-presidents – Sashi Bhusan Bhuyan (VUDA) and Karunakar Padhee (Medicover Hospital), general secretary – Bimal Kumar Mahanta (Naval Dockyard), cultural secretary – Seema Mohanty (social activist) and treasurer - Maheswar Behera (Naval Dockyard). Congratulating the new team, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and ADRM Manoj Sahoo, hoped that the new committee would contribute to the all-round development of the samaj.
