Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a socio-cultutral organisation for Odias in the city, elected its new team of office-bearers for the year 2024-25. They are president – J.K. Nayak, vice president K.K. Padhi and S.B. Bhuyan, general secretary Bimal Kumar Mahanta, joint secretaries – Raghuram Panad and Ranjan Tarai, treasurer – Maheswar Behera and cultural member Seema Mohanty, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.