‘Utilising technology for wealth creation is need of the hour’

Educational institutions and scientific establishments in the city celebrated the 34th National Science Day on Friday. The day is celebrated on February 28 every year in commemoration of the invention of the ‘Raman Effect’ by Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman.

Participating in the celebrations organised by GITAM Institute of Science, GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna on Friday underlined the need for utilising scientific knowledge and technology for wealth creation.

“Without a solid foundation in basic sciences, it is difficult to achieve sustainable research and development in applied sciences,” he said.

The programme began with Vice-Chancellor offering floral tributes to the statue of Sir C.V. Raman.

Andhra University chemistry professor P. Vani said the theme of the National Science Day this year is ‘Women in Science’.

“Women have made important contributions to the research and innovation, but their potential remains untapped. Despite women constituting a good portion of the research workforce, their progress across scientific and technical fields has been uneven,” she observed.

GITAM Innovation Officer P.N. Krishna said research in the country is more confined to Central organisations and IITs. The government should spend at least 2 % of the GDP on research and development, he said.

GITAM Institute of Science principal M. Sarathchandra Babu, Director of Advanced Centre of Research in High Energy Materials (ACRHEM), University of Hyderabad, V. Kameswara Rao and Oncoseek Bio Private Limited CEO Suresh Poosala delivered lectures.

Scientist gets medal

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the naval research laboratory of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), celebrated the National Science Day. Andhra University former Vice-chancellor Beela Satyanarayana, NSTL Director O.R. Nandagopan, and other scientists were present at the inaugural.

NSTL scientist M. Padmanabham was awarded this year’s ‘Silicon Medal’ for authoring the best paper. He was also presented the commendation certificate signed by the Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister. Mr. Padmanabham had presented a paper titled ‘Modelling and simulation of underwater radiated noise signature of surfaces ships’.

Marking the National Science Day, Chaitanya Public School, Ukkunagaram, and Srishti World School hosted a science exhibition titled ‘Srujanotsav’.

Students enacted a play exhibiting the life of former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Chaitanya Public School Director P. Suseela Rani, principal E. Chandrika and her Srishti World School counterpart I. Jyothi addressed the students.