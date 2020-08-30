Visakhapatnam

UTF leader’s death condoled

The former district president of UTF K.K. Jajulu died while undergoing treatment at CMC, Vellore, in the early hours of Sunday.

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao, district secretary K. Lokanadham, city secretary B. Ganga Rao and CITU district general secretary G. Koteswara Rao recalled the contribution of Jajulu to the trade union movement and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

