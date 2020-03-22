Usual hustle and bustle missing at fishing harbour

The usual hustle and bustle seen during Sundays was completely absent at the fishing harbour here.

Hundreds of people from various corners of the city throng the fishing harbour where the fishermen sell fish brought to the shore by the mechanised boats. In anticipation of getting fresh fish at a lower price, many retail sellers also visit the market and buy a large quantity.

The jam-packed market, which used to sell all types of fish, wore a deserved look on Sunday, as the country observed ‘Janata Curfew’ to express solidarity with the fight against COVID-19.

“We have observed several bandhs in the past. I have not seen such a spontaneous response in my long career,” said AP Mechanised Boat Operators’ Welfare Association president P.C. Appa Rao.

He said that all the associations and societies working for the welfare of fishermen extended their wholehearted support to the call for observing ‘Janata Curfew.’

The fishing harbour is spread over 26 hectares. Visakhapatnam Port Trust takes care of the upkeep of the harbour.