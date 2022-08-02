USS Frank Cable is in Visakhapatnam on a week-long visit

August 02, 2022 17:42 IST

The visit of the ship gains significance with India expanding its submarine fleet

USS Frank Cable, an Emory S-Land class submarine tender, is here on a week-long visit to the port city of Visakhapatnam. The visit of the ship gains significance with India expanding its submarine fleet.

As of now India’s operational submarine fleet includes around four Shishumar-class submarines, about eight Sindhughosh-class submarines, five newly-built Scorpene-class submarines (one undergoing sea trials) and one Arihant-class nuclear submarine. This apart, about six conventional submarines under Project 75 (India) are in the pipeline and two Arihant-class nuclear submarines S3 and S4 are coming close to the completion stage.

But as of now, India does not have a submarine tender ship. India had only one such ship INS Amba and it was decommissioned in 2006.

Submarine tender ships such as the 9,000-tonne USS Frank Cable is basically a naval ship that specialises in replenishing submarines in the mid-sea.

Hailing from the Pacific Fleet of the US Navy, Frank Cable is unique in its class, as it carries a mix of US navy personnel and civilian seafarers who are trained in specific skillsets. In total, the ship carries about 500 crew members and officers.

As per B. Trejo, public affairs officer of the ship, the vessel berths alongside the submarines in the mid-sea and does a lot of things such as clearing the trash, supplying food and potable water, medicine and other requirements. “Though search, rescue and repair of submarines is our main job onboard, we also specialise in replenishing the subs with stocks, which includes torpedoes and missiles,” he said.

A minimum distance of about 15-foot is maintained between the ship and the submarine and the deck cranes of the ship are used to transfer the supplies.

The ship has three deck cranes, of two 5-tonne on each side and a 30-tonne crane in the middle deck. While the 5 tonners move on rails, the 30 tonne one is a fixed one.

The crew from the submarines who sail underwater under difficult conditions can also come onboard, use the dive chamber for decompression and can also use the ship’s galley for some fresh food and refreshments. Even medical check-ups are done, said Mr. Trejo.

The ship has its own weapon systems for its protection and has a state-of-the-art machine shop department.

“Our primary role is to take up repairs of submarines mid-sea. We have a good number of technicians onboard and the machine shop is equipped to fabricate the parts that are needed,” he said.

The machine shop primarily deals with hull repairs, mechanical and electrical repairs.

There are also trained divers to undertake specific repairs underwater and there is a remote-controlled robot to assist the divers.

Apart from a courtesy visit, there will also be interaction with Indian Navy officials, who will be exposed to the functioning of the ship, the US naval personnel onboard said.