Ushering in the Yuletide spirit

Sand sculpture of a mother holding a baby was carved on the campus of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan in Visakhapatanam on Saturday.

Ushering in the Yuletide spirit, students of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan took part in the pre-Christmas celebrations on Saturday.

Managing director and chief consultant of OMNI-RK Hospital K. Radha Krishna was the chief guest and addressed the gathering.

He urged students to inculcate reading habit. P. Joseph Lakshman Germanu Nonis from Sri Lanka also graced the occasion. A sand sculpture of a mother holding a baby was one of the highlights of the celebrations. Students presented impressive cultural show and took part in fancy dress contest. Medical director of the hospital B. Raja Sekhar and director of the school Ch. Vasu Prakash, among others attended.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 11:41:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/ushering-in-the-yuletide-spirit/article22268721.ece

