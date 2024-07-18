ADVERTISEMENT

Usha Chilukuri, Potential Second Lady of U.S., has a close Vizag connection

Updated - July 18, 2024 11:26 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 11:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chilukuri Usha, the wife of Republican Vice-Presidential nominee J.D. Vance, is the granddaughter of Chilukuri Santhamma, a retired professor of physics who is 96 years old

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

Chilukuri Santhamma, the paternal grandmother of Usha Chilukuri Vance, speaking to The Hindu at herresidence in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Usha Chilukuri, the wife of J.D. Vance, who was picked by Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump as his running mate, has a deep connection with Visakhapatnam — the city is home to her paternal grandmother Chilukuri Santhamma, 96, a retired professor of physics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having retired from Andhra University at 60, Ms. Santhamma continued to teach physics at Centurion University in Vizianagaram till the age of 93. Ms. Usha is the daughter of Chilukuri Radhakrishna, son of Rama Subramanya Sastry, who is the younger brother of Ms. Santhamma’s husband.

Expressing joy at her granddaughter’s husband being chosen as Republican nominee for the US Vice-President, Ms. Santhamma said that Radhakrishna had left for the US long ago and had settled there, and Usha was born there. “I wish all success for Usha and her husband. She should not forget her roots and her Indian origin,” she said.

At 96, the grit in her voice is evident as she tells The Hindu: “I will start guiding research scholars at Centurion University from Monday (July 22) onwards.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Dr. Sharada Jandhyala, a doctor in Chennai and Ms. Usha’s maternal aunt, recalls: “She would come to our house in Chennai as a kid. After a while, for a long time, they did not return to India. My brother Radhakrishna did his mechanical engineering from IIT Madras and his family later shifted to the US. I attended her marriage in the US.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US