Use the swanky Rushikonda building for promotion of Information Technology, Visakhapatnam IT fraternity urges Andhra Pradesh government

Even as the NDA coalition government of Andhra Pradesh is yet to take any official decision on the controversial government building on the Rushikonda hill here, the city-based information technology fraternity has appealed to the government to use the seven-block palatial building for the promotion of Information Technology and its enabled sectors.

While YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to make Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital of the State, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu wanted to make the city as the financial capital of the State. For those kind of dreams to materialise, this building could be one of the best and first choice of the government, they added.

Rushikonda IT Park Association vice-president O. Naresh Kumar said that the State government should use Rushikonda building for IT promotion and as a Centre for VISA Facilitation Services.

As IT related buildings and centres are located in posh Rushikonda area like Rushikonda Hill-1 & 2, GITAM Deemed-to-be-University, and hotels like Radisson Blu, the building is a good choice for the State government to make it a place for those activities.

“This place will be a perfect choice for holding summits and frequent meetings with venture capitalists, who are professional investors to provide capital to high-growth companies in exchange for equity stakes. Holding meetings in this building can save public money instead of hosting them in private hotels. This apart, inside the building, the government can also open incubation centres and startups,” Mr. Naresh told The Hindu on Tuesday (June 25).

An IT company CEO said that even the IT Minister Nara Lokesh may also use one of the blocks as his local camp office to conduct meetings with CEOs of various IT and IT-enabled companies.

Mr. Gudivada Amarnath, former IT & Industries Minister of the YSRCP government, also recently suggested that the building could be used to host VVIPs like the President, Prime Minister, and foreign delegates besides holding international conferences.

Mr. Amarnath’s hints came to light after a visit by Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao from the NDA government. He entered the building and showed its interiors to the public through visuals, in the presence of media persons.