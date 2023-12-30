ADVERTISEMENT

Use PM JANMAN scheme, ITDA Project Officer urges tribals in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

December 30, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) V. Abhishek has appealed to the tribals to utilise the ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan’ (PM JANMAN). The scheme is aimed at providing PVTG households and habitations with gas connections, aadhaar cards, houses, Ayushman Bharat cards, facilities for sickle cell anaemia tests, electricity connection and sustainable livelihood opportunities. The PO had visited Gurragaruvu hamlet in Minumuluru panchayat of Paderu mandal, here on Saturday, in a PM JANMAN awareness and enrolment programme. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the scheme on January 15.

