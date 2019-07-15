Use our services, RMPs urge government

Alleging that they have been ignored since long time, members of Community Rural Medical Practitioners Welfare Association sought the State government to utilise their medical services and give them proper recognition.

CRMPWA member J. Joshi said there are around 46,000 RMPs in the State, including 2,300 from Visakhapatnam district. He said that even though the RMPs working to serve the needy even at inaccessible areas of Visakhapatnam Agency, they are ignored.

Mr. Joshi said that during former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule, the government had started training of RMPs.

“RMPs were given about one-year training about basic medical practice, treating patients, responsibilities in hospital, working culture in 104 and field training. However after the demise of the former CM, no one is bothered about further course of action,” he said, adding that the subsequent governments had ignore them.

The members said that during his padayatra, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured them to sort their issue and now it was time he must fulfil the promise.

‘Need recognition’

“Even ASHA workers who do not have much knowledge over basic medical practices are given responsibility to treat pregnant woman and children. We are ready to work under government just like them. Government could make use of our services. All we need is some recognition,” he said.