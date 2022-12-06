Use only eco-friendly bags, GVMC Commissioner urges shopkeepers in Visakhapatnam

December 06, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu on Tuesday conducted a meeting with various merchant associations and sought their cooperation in the civic body’s fight against plastic. Explaining the advantages of following a ban on the single-use plastic, he appealed to the shopkeepers to use only eco-friendly bags and also promote them among their customers. He said that he would create a WhatsApp group involving all the associations and major shopkeepers such that they can inform if they come across any violations. The Commissioner also warned that the GVMC would impose fines on shopkeepers if they use plastic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US