Use only eco-friendly bags, GVMC Commissioner urges shopkeepers in Visakhapatnam

December 06, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu on Tuesday conducted a meeting with various merchant associations and sought their cooperation in the civic body’s fight against plastic. Explaining the advantages of following a ban on the single-use plastic, he appealed to the shopkeepers to use only eco-friendly bags and also promote them among their customers. He said that he would create a WhatsApp group involving all the associations and major shopkeepers such that they can inform if they come across any violations. The Commissioner also warned that the GVMC would impose fines on shopkeepers if they use plastic.

Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao and others were present.