Use only clay Ganesh idols, Visakhapatnam Collector urges people

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked the officials to ensure availability of eco-friendly Ganesh idols or clay Ganesh idols in all the areas without fail. He has also instructed them to conduct large-scale awareness campaigns on using only clay idols. The Collector on Saturday conducted a review meet over arrangements being made for ‘Ganesh Puja,’ especially the arrangement of pandals, places of immersion and police surveillance during the festival. Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha took part in the meeting.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that there are eight designated places for immersion of Ganesh idols and people must perform immersion only at those places. He said that organising committees must take required permissions to arrange pandals.

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth has asked the officials to arrange swimmers at the places of immersions. Keeping in view of possible traffic issues and pandal organising committees must ensure they have a mechanic in case of vehicle failure during immersion procedure. He said that pamphlets should be distributed in apartments and educational institutions.

DCP Sumit Garud Sunil, DMHO K. Vijayalakshmi and others were present.

‘Take selfie, win prizes’

Meanwhile, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha conducted a video conference with all the Sachivalayam Secretaries, GVMC officials and staff here on Saturday.

Mr. Lakshmisha asked the secretaries to ensure all the households in their wards to use only clay Ganesh idols. Secretaries may take selfies with the inmates along with the clay idols and send them to the GVMC. “We would select good ones and give prizes,” he said.

He asked the officials to ensure roads are not dug anywhere to arrange pandals. He also asked the officials to organise sale of clay Ganesh idols to benefit self-help groups at the eco-bazaar at Beach Road.