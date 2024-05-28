GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Use Locked House Monitoring System, Visakhapatnam police urge people going on vacation

Published - May 28, 2024 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have appealed to the public to utilise the services of Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) if they are going on a vacation or out of station in view of summer holidays. Inspector of Crime (South sub-division) K. Srinivasa Rao has appealed to the public to download LHMS AP Police app from the Google Playstore and use the service before leaving their house. He said that the police will only approach and fix the CCTV cameras. The CCTV feed will be provided to the police control room. The control room will get an alert if there is any entry of suspicious persons when the house is locked, he said. The Inspector also appreciated a few citizens from the Steel Plant sector who have requested for LHMS as a precautionary measure, before going out of the city.

