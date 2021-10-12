Use Locked House Monitoring System, city police urge people going on vacation

An awareness campaign launched on the issue, says official

With Dasara holidays about to begin, many people are planning to go to their natives places. With the idea to curb possible house break-ins in the holiday season, the city police have started a campaign requesting people to use the facility of Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS).

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao, following instructions from Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, they have started to to organise awareness campaigns. Police teams are organising meetings in various colonies as part of awareness campaigns under all police station limits in the last couple of days, he said.

The ACP said that there are around 120 cameras allotted each for Zone I and II in the city police station limits. He said that despite repeated appeals, many people do not coming forward to utilise the LHMS.

All the cameras are latest and high-end. The cameras have the ability to detect or capture the face of the intruder clearly.

“We would not openly install these cameras. These are concealed cameras. A criminal cannot sight these cameras at all. If at all, any suspicious movement occurs nearby the house, the police control room would immediately receive an alert. Police team nearby would rush to the spot,” said Mr. Penta Rao.

People leaving to their native places and on vacations, can put a request for LHMS, he said.

Apart from LHMS, the police are also cautioning people, especially women, to avoid possible chain snatching while going to temples on the occasion of Navaratri festival. The police are also informing people to deposit valuables like huge amount of cash, jewellery in bank lockers, if they are going on for vacations. The police teams are also alerting people to take care of luggage while travelling, he said.