U.S. Navy personnel admires the beauty of Visakhapatnam and its beaches

March 23, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The crew member of of the USS Somerset, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock of the United States Navy, on Saturday said they will always remember their visit to Visakhapatnam and the great experience of the joint exercise with the Indian navy as part of Tiger Triumph-24.

Speaking to the media, the crew said that they loved the city and its beaches.

Giving details about the ship, Ashley Ambuehl, a pilot onboard the ship, said, “The ship has over 1,000 sailors and marines and has a capacity of carrying dozens of military vehicles, a workshop for repair of boats and on the flight deck, helicopters can land and be stationed.”

Every deck of the ship contains mementos of Flight 93, including a dedicated passageway, leading to the Memorial Room.

United Airlines Flight 93 was hijacked by by four al-Qaeda terrorists on the morning of September 11, 2001, as part of the September 11 attacks, but the passengers and crew prevented the plane from reaching its intended target, but it tragically crashed in Stoneycreek Township in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Somerset is one of three San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships named in honour of the lives lost on 9/11.

“We love the time we spent here in Visakhapatnam with Indian navy personnel. We learnt a lot from them and we had some great memories of playing games with them,” Brnjic, Surface Warfare Officer, on the Somerset, said.