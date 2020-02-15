U.S. firm keen on opening development centre in city

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio in the U.S., is keen on opening its captive development centre in the city.

A three-member team of the Ohio company led by its chief strategy officer Greg Taccheti visited the city on Friday. The other members of the STFC team are its chief technical officer Ramu Lingala and vice-president Suresh Dandu.

The team met IT Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy in Vijayawada on Thursday. Chief Minister’s IT advisor Srinath Reddy led the investors delegation to Vizag on Friday.

Some of the leaders of IT Industry and ITAAP met the three-member team and explained the advantages of setting up business operations in the city.